OTTAWA -- Two motorists nabbed going 66 km/h over the speed limits on Ottawa roads were among the 89 drivers busted for speeding this weekend.

Ottawa police issued 150 tickets for Highway Traffic Act violations during the third weekend of Project NoiseMaker. There were 89 tickets for speeding, including four for stunt driving, 10 for improper mufflers and four relating to cellphone use.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says a motorcyclist was charged with stunt driving after being stopped going 126 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Merivale Road Friday night.

A motorist was stopped going 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Woodroffe Avenue this weekend.

Stunt driving charges were also issued to a motorist stopped going 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Baseline Road and a motorist going 120 km/h on Heron Road.

The charge of stunt driving includes a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

150 tickets were issued under the Highway Traffic Act. Below is a sample of why those were issued:

89 -speeding

10- improper muffler

4 - relating to cell phones

2- improper tint#NoiseMaker #MuffleTheMuffler — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) May 16, 2021

Ottawa police launched Project NoiseMaker on May 1, a traffic safety initiative aimed at reducing speeding, stunt driving and excessive noise on city streets.

A total of 598 tickets have been issued during Project NoiseMaker, including 412 for speeding.

In April, police issued over 4,000 Provincial Offence Notices.