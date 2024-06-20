Ottawa police looking to locate missing woman, 47, in Ottawa's west-end

The Ottawa Police service (OPS) is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, 47, who was last seen earlier this month in the Pinecrest and Carling area.

Julia went missing on June 8.

The city's police service and her family are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as an Inuk woman, 4-foot-9, with a thin build, thin black hair and brown eyes. Information about what she was wearing at the time she was last seen is unavailable.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222.