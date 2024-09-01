OTTAWA
Ottawa police looking to locate missing 66-year-old man

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 66-year-old man who went missing Friday night.
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 66-year-old man who went missing Friday night.

Robert Gosselin was last seen in the 700 block of Montreal Road at around 11:30 p.m.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white Velcro sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 extension 3212.

