Ottawa police looking to locate missing 56-year-old man

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking people for help locating a 56-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday around 11:15 p.m. in Centertown.

    Police say Thomas Richardson’s family is concerned for his safety.

    Richardson’s vehicle -- black Mazda 3 hatchback -- was found on Monday at 12:30 a.m., parked near Chaudière Island, police say.

    He is described as 5-foot-10, with a medium build, blue eyes and blond and brown hair.

    Anyone with information about Richardson's whereabouts, or who may have seen him or his vehicle between Jan. 27 and 29, is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.

