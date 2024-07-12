Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in commercial thefts across the city

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a female suspect involved with multiple commercial thefts in February across the city.

Police allege that the suspect enters the stores, selects items, hides them then exits without paying.

She is described as a white woman, approximately five-feet-three, heavy set, between 30 and 40 years old. She wore different clothes in each incident, police say, adding that she changed her hair multiple times over the course of months.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, extension 2731, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.