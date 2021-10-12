OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying people who were witnesses to a fight last month that ended with a man being stabbed.

In a release, police said it happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 along Kanata Avenue near Earl Grey Drive.

A photo of the scene shows nearly two dozen people. Police are asking for help identifying any of them.

Anyone who recognizes any of these people or who has information about this stabbing is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

A previous release about this stabbing said that the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and that police were looking for a suspect.