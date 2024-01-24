OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police looking to identify man following online sales robberies

    Ottawa police are looking to identify a suspect in a string of reported robberies that originated online. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are looking to identify a suspect in a string of reported robberies that originated online. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved with online robberies in the west end of the city.

    Police say the suspect allegedly posed as a potential buyer of items listed online, such as iPhones and electronic devices.

    Police claim the suspect then met the sellers and stole the items before posting them for sale on social media.

    He is described as in his early 20s, between five-foot-10 and six-foot-one, with a thin build.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116, or leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News