Ottawa police looking to identify man following online sales robberies

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved with online robberies in the west end of the city.

Police say the suspect allegedly posed as a potential buyer of items listed online, such as iPhones and electronic devices.

Police claim the suspect then met the sellers and stole the items before posting them for sale on social media.

He is described as in his early 20s, between five-foot-10 and six-foot-one, with a thin build.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116, or leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.