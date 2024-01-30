Ottawa police looking to identify man accused of personal robberies in Carlingwood mall

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public to help identify a suspect involved with two personal robberies at the Carlingwood Shopping Centre on Carling Avenue.

Police say at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, the suspect snapped a purse from an elderly woman’s arm while she was loading items into her car in the mall's parking lot.

Within less than half an hour, the suspect approached another elderly woman in the same parking lot and tore her purse off her shoulder before running away.

Police note that the victims were not physically injured.

The suspect is described as around 30-years-old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, average build with facial hair. He also has a noticeable scar on the right side of his neck.

At the time the robberies happened, he was seen wearing black jeans, a black jacket with a red interior, a red hat with black designs and carrying a reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.