

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for public help in identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Blackburn Hamlet.

Police say a lone male suspect entered the store on Innes Road, near Bearbrook Road, at around 3:32 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018. The suspect told the cashier he was armed and demanded cigarettes and lottery tickets.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as black male, 23-27 years of age, 6'0" (183cm) with a large build. He was wearing a grey Reebok Athletics hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the identity of the male suspect can contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.