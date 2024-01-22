OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police looking to identify 3 suspects in connection with assault

    Ottawa police are looking to identify three suspects in connection with an assault on Meadowlands Drive, Jan. 11, 2024. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are looking to identify three suspects in connection with an assault on Meadowlands Drive, Jan. 11, 2024. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Share

    Ottawa police are asking the public to help identify three suspects after a resident was assaulted in an apartment complex along Meadowlands Drive.

    Police say they received a call on Jan. 11 at around 11:45 p.m. saying three people posing as food delivery drivers gained access into an apartment complex and assaulted a resident.

    During the incident, a substance, believed to be bear spray, was released in the air. Ottawa paramedics treated several people. Police did not specify who released the substance.

    The first suspect was wearing a black winter coat with a logo on the top left, grey pants, black gloves and black shoes at the time of the incident.

    The second suspect was wearing a black winter coat with a logo on the left sleeve, pink pants, white runners with coloured details and a white medical style mask.

    The third suspect was wearing a black coat, black pants, and black runners and was carrying a red food delivery bag.

    Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West General Investigative Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666, or call Crime at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News