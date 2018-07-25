

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing two banks on the same day.

Police say at around noon Friday, July 20, a man entered a bank in the 1300 block of Carling Avenue, near Merivale, and passed the teller a note demanding cash. The man left with an undisclosed amount.

A short time later, police say the same man entered a bank about a block away, near Carling and Kirkwood, and made the same demand. Again, police say, he fled with an amount of cash.

In either case, no one was hurt.

Police were unable to locate the man, and are now asking for help identifying the individual captured by surveillance cameras.

He’s described as a white man in his 50s, who was wearing a sun hat, a grey t-shirt, and jeans, and was carrying a small bag.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.