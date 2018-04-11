

Kristy Cameron, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Police Service has begun a Canada-wide search to replace Deputy Chief Jill Skinner.

OPS announced Wednesday that it has hired Odgers Berndtson, an executive search firm, to find candidates for the job.

The force is accepting applications until May 11th.

“We recognize the strong caliber of the current senior leadership team at the OPS however we also know the benefits of casting a wider net as we look to find the best candidate for the job,“ Ottawa Police Services Board Chair Eli El-Chantiry, said in a statement.

Skinner's contract wraps up in June.