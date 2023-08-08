Ottawa police looking for woman, 37

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 37-year-old woman.

Brandi Fisher is believed to be in the area of Walkley and Heron roads, Ottawa police said in a news release Tuesday.

There are concerns for her safety, police said.

Fisher is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-4, and around 130 pounds, with medium-length black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call East District Investigations at 613-236-1222 x.3566.