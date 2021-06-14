OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after shots were fired in the Carson Grove area overnight.

In a release, police said two groups of people got into a fight at around 12:15 a.m. Monday on Marley Crescent, near Ogilvie Road and Halmont Drive. When officers arrived, several shell casings were found.

Shortly after, police say a 23-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive. Police believe he was involved in the fight on Marley Crescent.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.