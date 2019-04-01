

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking the public to help identify two suspects involved in a robbery that took place around midnight near Hunt Club Rd. on February 16, 2019.

Two males approached three victims and took their personal belongings and then fled the area. The victim's debit cards were used at various locations across Ottawa.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 20's. He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey/blue parka with fur around the hood and a black tuque. (See image.)

The second suspect is described as a black male in his 20's. He was last seen wearing black track pants with a white line along the side, a black parka with fur around the trip and a black tuque. (See image.)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by the Ottawa Police app.