Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help related to a residential break and enter that took place on August 5th.

Between 4:00 and 5:00am, two male suspects unlawfully entered a residential building in the 200 block of Bay Street.

The first suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, 25-30 years old, 5’5" to 5’7" (165-170cm), medium build, with black curly hair in a man bun.

He was wearing a black "Fly Emirates" Nike t-shirt, light coloured blue jeans and white running shoes. (see picture)

The second suspect is described as a Black male, 25-30 years old, 6’0" to 6’3" (183-191cm), thin build and wearing glasses.

He wore a red "Tommy Hilfiger" t-shirt, light coloured blue jeans and brown running shoes. (see picture)

Anyone with information relating to this break-in is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Central Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.