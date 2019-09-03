Ottawa Police looking for two suspects in Bay St. break and enter
Mike Sutherland, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 3:49PM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help related to a residential break and enter that took place on August 5th.
Between 4:00 and 5:00am, two male suspects unlawfully entered a residential building in the 200 block of Bay Street.
The first suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, 25-30 years old, 5’5" to 5’7" (165-170cm), medium build, with black curly hair in a man bun.
He was wearing a black "Fly Emirates" Nike t-shirt, light coloured blue jeans and white running shoes. (see picture)
The second suspect is described as a Black male, 25-30 years old, 6’0" to 6’3" (183-191cm), thin build and wearing glasses.
He wore a red "Tommy Hilfiger" t-shirt, light coloured blue jeans and brown running shoes. (see picture)
Anyone with information relating to this break-in is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Central Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.