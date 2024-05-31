Ottawa police looking for suspect in Vanier assault

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a victim after an “interaction” between the two of them in Vanier earlier this month.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on May 6 on the southwest corner of the Vanier Parkway and McArthur Avenue. Police say the suspect became aggressive and assaulted the victim leaving them unconscious on the ground before running away.

The suspect is described as being in their mid-to-late 40's, having a heavier build and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dash camera video, is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 extension 5166, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477to remain anonymous.