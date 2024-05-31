OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police looking for suspect in Vanier assault

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a victim after an “interaction” between the two of them in Vanier earlier this month.

    It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on May 6 on the southwest corner of the Vanier Parkway and McArthur Avenue. Police say the suspect became aggressive and assaulted the victim leaving them unconscious on the ground before running away.

    The suspect is described as being in their mid-to-late 40's, having a heavier build and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

    Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dash camera video, is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 extension 5166, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump delivers rambling response to his hush money conviction

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News