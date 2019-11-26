OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service’s Robbery Unit is looking for assistance identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery from the summer.

Police say on August 28, a man entered a convenience store in the 300 block on Lacasse St. and left with undisclosed items.

The suspect is described as an indigenous man in his 20s, with a neck tattoo. He was wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, with a white and black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.