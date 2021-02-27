OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman, last seen in Ottawa's west end.

Police say Marlene Steeves was last seen on Melbourne Avenue in the McKellar Park neighbourhood at approximately 12 p.m. Saturday.

Steeves is described as a white woman in her mid-50s, 5'6" tall with short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black hat and red scarf, and she was carrying four reusable grocery bags.

Police say Steeves is known to frequent Carlingwood Mall and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 7502.