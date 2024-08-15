Ottawa police looking for missing man at Britannia Beach

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 32-year-old man who went missing in the area of Britannia Beach in Ottawa's west end.

Robel Weldegergsh was last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

He is described as s a black male, approximately 5-foot-9, with a medium build. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a black top and black pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service West Division Staff Sergeant’s Desk at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912, or to call Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.