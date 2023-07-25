Ottawa police looking for info on gas cans that might have been used in Booth Street fire

Ottawa police are asking the public and business owners to look into recent purchases of jerry cans that might have been used in a fatal fire.

Hussein Hamam, 17, was killed last Wednesday in a fire at a home on Booth Street. Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, Ottawa ninth homicide of 2023.

In a news release Tuesday, police asked for help identifying transactions in which someone might have bought two gas cans on or before July 19.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5493.