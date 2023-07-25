Ottawa police looking for info on gas cans that might have been used in Booth Street fire
Ottawa police are asking the public and business owners to look into recent purchases of jerry cans that might have been used in a fatal fire.
Hussein Hamam, 17, was killed last Wednesday in a fire at a home on Booth Street. Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, Ottawa ninth homicide of 2023.
In a news release Tuesday, police asked for help identifying transactions in which someone might have bought two gas cans on or before July 19.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5493.
DEVELOPING | Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, four of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ministers have announced they won't be running again.
Ottawa buys nine Airbus planes to replace Air Force Polaris fleet that transports PM
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Manitoba, Saskatchewan sign agreements with federal government as part of gender-based violence action plan
Two provinces have signed bilateral agreements with the federal government as part of its action plan to end gender-based violence.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at university basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
President Joe Biden 's dog Commander bit Secret Service officers at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a trip to the hospital for an injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the U.S.
China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite.
RCMP to provide update on children missing in torrential Nova Scotia flooding
Police are expected to provide an update today on the search for two young children who were swept away in weekend flooding in Nova Scotia.
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warnings issued in the Maritimes
Hot and muggy weather is forecast to persist through Friday for the Maritimes.
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Here's everything we know about the Scarborough RT derailment
The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle busses “until it is safe” after a train derailment sent several people to hospital Monday night.
Shooting in Brampton that killed man in his 60s was ‘targeted’: police
A shooting that killed a man in his 60s on Monday night in west Brampton was not random, say police.
Video shows bicycle cop being struck by fleeing stolen vehicle in Toronto
Police have released new video of a shocking incident in Toronto, in which a bicycle cop was struck by a stolen vehicle.
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space
A man was found dead late on Monday evening in a green space in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal, having apparently succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp object.
It's fantastic! Montreal harpist covers 'Barbie Girl'
Montreal harpist Naomi Silver-Vezina's cover of the 1997 Aqua hit 'Barbie Girl' took her far from her typical style and into the pink and blonde world that has swept the continent along with the popular film.
North Bay paving scammer on the run from police was exploiting 'illegal immigrants'
North Bay police are looking for a suspect operating a paving scam involving Mexican nationals who have been apprehended for illegally living and working in Canada.
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
Hundreds of new jobs coming to CAMI Assembly
The auto plant in Ingersoll, Ont. will be building battery modules in the second quarter of 2024.
Elderly man injured in home invasion
An 81-year-old man is recovering at home with 100 stitches to his head and hands following an armed home invasion in Sarnia.
Truck strikes house in Stratford, driver arrested
One person has been arrested after a vehicle was driven into the front yard of a home and struck the residence on Monday, according to police.
Storm leaves thousands of Winnipeggers without power
Thousands of Winnipeggers are without power on Tuesday morning due outages caused by an overnight storm.
3rd man gets prison time for trying to smuggle people from Canada into North Dakota
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison for trying to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border into North Dakota.
Here is how much rain fell in Winnipeg last night
Parts of Winnipeg were hit with heavy rainfall last night, while other areas barely got any precipitation during an overnight storm in southeast Manitoba on Tuesday.
Witnesses help rescue pilot after emergency landing on Belwood Lake: OPP
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
Here's why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
Police search for suspect believed to be connected to 8 Cambridge break-ins
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking to locate a man wanted in connection to eight break-and-enters in Cambridge this summer.
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $52 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
Taxpayers' federation adds to list of groups calling for Saskatoon spending cuts
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is adding its organization to growing calls for spending cuts at Saskatoon city hall to reduce the property tax burden and tackle a looming budget shortfall of more than $50 million
Homicide detectives investigating north Edmonton death
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on Monday.
Pedestrian killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a highway crash in the Lac La Biche area.
Come on Barbie, let's go shopping: Barbie pop-up opens in West Edmonton Mall
As Barbie-fever continues across the globe, fans of the iconic doll can check out a a new Barbie pop-up shop at the Indigo store in West Edmonton Mall.
B.C. man banned from teaching for life after dating student he met online
A B.C. high school teacher has been banned from his profession for life after developing a relationship described as “inappropriately close” with a student.
BC Ferries passengers facing 9-sailing wait from Vancouver-Victoria on Tuesday
Passengers hoping to catch a ferry from Vancouver to Victoria without a reservation faced a nine-sailing wait Tuesday morning, with the Coastal Celebration vessel still undergoing repairs.
Calgary teenager charged with attempted murder in Surrey shooting
A 19-year-old from Alberta has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in B.C.'s Lower Mainland earlier this year.
Saskatchewan's social housing vacancy rate more than doubles in 10 years: documents
Documents show more social housing units are sitting vacant in Saskatchewan.
Investment, commodity production expected to keep Sask. near top of provincial growth table, report says
Despite uncertain economic times, commodity production and investment-led gains are expected to keep Saskatchewan at or near the top of the provincial growth table in the immediate future, an economic report says.
Sask. traffic stop leads to over $12,000 in cash seized
What started as a traffic stop on a Saskatchewan highway eventually led to five arrests, a theft from a business being solved and over $12,000 in cash being recovered.