Ottawa police looking for car spotted near Labour Day shooting scene

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was spotted near the scene of a shooting late Monday that injured two people, one of them critically.

Police found a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the area of Bank Street and Queensdale Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The 19-year-old’s injuries are life-threatening.

Police say the shooting actually happened earlier in the area of Lester and Albion roads, about two kilometres away.

In a news release, police said investigators are looking to speak to anyone with information related to a white Porsche Macan GTS that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 5477.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca