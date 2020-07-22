OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for two suspects following a swarming in Barrhaven earlier this month.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on July 19, a man approached two teenagers in the 100 block of Riocan Avenue and started a discussion.

Police say as they were talking, a group of approximately seven additional men joined him and they began punching and kicking one of the teenagers.

The group of men stole the two teenagers' cellphones, a pair of AirPods and ran away. One of the teens was treated for minor injuries.

Police say some of the suspects have been identified, but investigators need the public's help in identifying two other suspects.

The first suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, 18-20 years-old, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and white running shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white man, 18-20 years-old, with curly dark brown hair. He was wearing a black and red t-shirt under a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.