OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are searching for two suspects after an identity theft resulted in $8,000 being stolen from a victim's bank account.

On January 27, the victim's identity was used to obtain a replacement debit card within a bank in the Kanata area.

Police say the debit card's PIN was changed and the suspects went on to withdraw over $8,000 from the victim's account at three banks in the Kanata area.

"The suspects also gained access to the victim's online banking, passwords and security answers."

Police say the male suspect is described as having dark hair, unshaven, medium build, wearing a black Asics jacket, burgundy sweater and blue jeans. The female suspect had dark wavy hair in a bun, wearing a black winter coat with fur on the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Organized Fraud Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5433.