OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have located a missing 11-year-old boy, who was last seen Monday afternoon in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard.

In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service thanked those who assisted in locating the child. 

Correction:

An earlier version of this article said the boy was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday Ottawa police gave the incorrect information in their release. The boy was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday. 