Ottawa police locate missing 11-year-old boy
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 5:35PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 27, 2020 7:32PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have located a missing 11-year-old boy, who was last seen Monday afternoon in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard and Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard.
In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service thanked those who assisted in locating the child.
Correction:
An earlier version of this article said the boy was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday Ottawa police gave the incorrect information in their release. The boy was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday.