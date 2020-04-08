OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say they have laid charges following an alleged swarming in the Billings Bridge area of Bank Street in early March after appealing to the public for help.

Police say several men confronted a man in the area at around 5:37 p.m. Friday, March 6, and allegedly assaulted him and stole several personal items before running away.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Police appealed for public help identifying two men Wednesday, April 8. They announced the next morning the men had been identified.

Ottawa Police now say Faris Alhashimi, 18, Mohamad Baachan, 18, and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with Robbery with Violence.

Police say all three have been released on an undertaking.