Ottawa police lay charges following vandalism to Bells Corners church

Ottawa police say a 25-year-old man is facing charges in connection with vandalism and damage to a Bells Corners church.

Police said an individual caused "several thousands of dollars in damage" to a religious building in the 3800-block of Old Richmond Road at around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 8. The same suspect returned on Aug. 17 at approximately 10:45 p.m. and caused additional damage to the building, police allege.

St. Martin de Porres Church on Old Richmond Road has been targeted by vandals since July. Two other incidents were reported that month. Police said their investigation into the vandalism in July is ongoing.

The individual accused in the vandalism in August was charged by the hate and bias crime unit with mischief to property, loitering or prowling at night on another person's property and possession of break in instruments.

Police did not name him in a news release Tuesday.