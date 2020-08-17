OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is expanding its neighbourhood resource team (NRT) project ahead of schedule, launching a new team in the Bayshore area Monday.

The fifth NRT in the capital was originally supposed to launch in October but recent shootings, and the presence of officers already in the area, moved the decision up by a few weeks.

Acting Superintendent Ken Bryden tells CTV Morning Live the time to launch the team is now.

"The organization felt it's the right time, the smart time to come in now and do what we do best at the neighbourhood level," Bryden said.

Bryden says the neighbourhood policing model is about building trust in the community.

"They will be assigned to this neighbourhood for an extended period of time," he said. "It's a prevention/intervention/community safety/wellbeing approach. It's making connections, it's making relationships, it's building trust that we already have here and building trust with those that we may not necessarily have. It's done by shaking hands, introducing one another, understanding each other, and working together to find a solution to any and all of the problems our neighbourhoods are facing."

NRTs are also set up in Vanier and Overbrook, Heron Gate and South Ottawa, Lower Town and the Byward Market, and Carlington and Caldwell. A sixth team will launch later this year in Centretown.

Bryden says the existing teams have already made a difference.

"Dividens are paying huge, I would humbly submit," he said. "Our reinvestment in neighbourhood policing has been going on since October 2019 and it's been an incredible response from across the city. It's been incredible, the feedback, the response, the participation, the collaboration. We expect nothing less to happen in Bayshore as well."