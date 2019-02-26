

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Police Service will look across the country for the next police chief.

The board announced Monday evening it will hire an executive firm to conduct a nationwide search to replace Chief Charles Bordeleau.

Bordeleau announced in January he will be retiring when his contract expires in May.

Board Chair Diane Deans says the board will hold public consultations to hear what Ottawa residents want from the next chief.

The Ottawa Police Services Board will also hold a nationwide search for the next director general, replacing Debra Frazer.