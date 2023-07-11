Ottawa police issue warrant for 16-year-old in connection with April shooting in Greenboro

Ottawa police is looking for a 16-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting in the Greenboro area in April that injured a 16-year-old girl.

The incident happened on Fireside Crescent, a residential street near Albion and Johnston roads, at around 3:30 a.m. April 3. The teenage victim had serious injuries.

The suspect is facing a list of firearms charges and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, Ottawa police announced it had obtained permission from the court to name the suspect and share his photo for five days.

Typically, the Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the identification of minors.

SUSPECT

Ottawa police are looking for Christian Kabula, 16, of Ottawa.

Christian Kabula, 16, of Ottawa, is wanted on firearms and assault charges related to a shooting on April 3, 2023 in Ottawa. (Ottawa police/handout)

He is described as Black, 5-foot-8 (173 cm) tall, 132 lbs (60 kg), with black hair and brown eyes.

Police suspect he has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and instead call 911.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.