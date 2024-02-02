Ottawa Police issue warning over high-risk 'violent' offender living in Centretown

The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents of a violent offender who poses a risk to the community, particularly women, currently living in Centretown.

Police say Timothy Leeder, 58, has had a history of violence, including sexual assault, since 1994. They believe Leeder poses a risk to the community and are concerned he may commit similar offences in the future.

Leeder is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches, medium build, with short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

He is subject to the following conditions:

He is not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs.

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.

He is not to have direct or indirect contact with a victim and members of their family (the offences were committed in Guelph).

He is to immediately report all sexual and non-sexual relationships with women and to report any changes to the status of the relationships/friendships to his parole supervisor.

He is forbidden from associating with any person he knows or has reason to believe is involved in criminal activity

He is not to enter any establishments where the primary source of income is derived from the sale or consumption of alcohol.

In addition, police say Leeder is to remain in his temporary residence between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

The Ottawa Police says he poses a high risk to reoffend or to breach the terms of his release. He is currently being monitored closely by police and the Correctional Services of Canada.

Anyone who is aware of potential breaches of Leeder's conditions should not approach him and contact the Ottawa Police Service High-Risk Offender Management Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 4395 or 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.