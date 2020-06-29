Advertisement
Ottawa Police issue nearly 2,000 speeding, stunt driving tickets in nine weeks
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have issued nearly 2,000 speeding tickets during the first nine weeks of a blitz targeting speeding on Ottawa roads.
Police launched "Operation Overwatch" on April 25 to crackdown on stunt driving and speeding during the COVID-19 pandemic. There had been an increase in complaints about speeding while traffic volumes were reduced this spring.
According to the Twitter account @OPSTrafficCM, over 1,975 tickets have been issued during Operation Overwatch, including "far too many" tickets for speeding 30, 40 and 50 kilometres over the posted speed limit.
Ottawa Police have said "Operation Overwatch" will continue through the summer.
Meantime, police have issued 437 tickets as part of "Project Noisemaker" focusing on street racing and unnecessary noise from vehicles.