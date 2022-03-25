Ottawa police issue Canada-wide warrant for teen in February homicide

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old Ottawa woman last month.

Ottawa police said Friday evening that Isaiah Kiljabane of Ottawa is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Sahur Yare.

"Kiljabane is currently at large from the William E. Hay Centre and his whereabouts are unknown," police said in a statement. "Police believe Kiljabane has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous."

The William E. Hay Centre is located in Ottawa.

Yare died on Feb. 21 after someone dropped her off at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus with injuries. Police say the woman was unresponsive when she arrived at hospital.

"The vehicle that brought her to hospital left the scene but was located by officers nearby," police said.

On March 1, police said a vehicle of interest was captured on surveillance video in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard, Walkely Road and Conroy Road around 5:45 p.m. on the day of the homicide (Feb. 21).

"Police believe the victim was killed shortly thereafter in the area of Johnston Road and Pennard Way," police said at the time.

Kiljabane is described as 5'9', 130 lbs, thin build with collar length dark curly hair and wears glasses at times.

Police say a judge granted permission to release a photo of the suspect for five days since he is a young offender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Tip Line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5477.