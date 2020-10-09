OTTAWA -- Ottawa police issued over 7,000 tickets during two blitzes over the spring and summer, including an average of 10 stunt driving charges a day for excessive speeding on Ottawa roads.

Police have wrapped up "Operation Overwatch" and "Operation Noisemaker" after the spring and summer blitzes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Operation Overwatch" was launched in late April, targeting speeders, stunt drivers and street racers following complaints from the public about an increase in speeding on Ottawa roads during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say the blitz resulted in over 5,000 speeding tickets being issued to drivers, including an average of 10 stunt drivers stopped each week.

"Operation NoiseMaker" was launched in mid-June to target street racing and excessive/unnecessary noise generated primarily from aftermarket modifications to vehicle muffler and exhaust systems.

Police say 2,300 tickets were issued during the blitz, including 1,400 for speeding.

In a statement, police said that while street racing and stunt driving was enforced on a daily basis, Operation NoiseMaker dedicated resources, especially on weekends, to known problematic locations in order to address those involved in generating unnecessary noise.