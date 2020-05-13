OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police issued 580 speeding tickets during the first two weeks of a blitz targeting speeders on Ottawa’s roads during the COVID-19 pandemic..

“Operation Overwatch” was launched after Ottawa Police said there was an increase in speeding infractions and related complaints about speeding on roads across Ottawa.

Since April 25, 582 Provincial Offence Notices have been issued for speeding. Police say multiple vehicles have been seized and the drivers charged with stunt driving under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

Last Friday, Sgt. Mark Gatien said a Ford Mustang GT was stopped going 224 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 174 at Tenth Line Road.

Just In. OPERATION OVERWATCH. Ford Mustang GT, 224kph in a 100kph zone on the 174 at 10th line. Ridiculous speed at any time, day or night. Car and DL seized for 7 days plus we will be aksing for a maximum fine and a further licence suspension upon court appearance #ottnews — Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) May 8, 2020

“Our officers continue to fan out across the city in an effort to hold those who insist on putting our friends, families and loved ones at risk with irresponsible driving habits,” said Sgt. Craig Roberts, Traffic Case Manager with Ottawa Police.

“Far too many drivers are travelling at 30, 40 and 50 km/h over the posted limit, often in residential neighbourhoods. And this has to stop before someone gets killed.”

“Operation Overwatch” is a three month Ottawa Police initiative focusing on stunt driving and street racing throughout the city.