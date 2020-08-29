OTTAWA -- Sixty speeding tickets were issued in Kanata Friday night, as Ottawa Police continue a summer long blitz targeting speeding, aggressive driving and unnecessary noise.

Police say officers from Ottawa Police and the OPP issued more than 140 tickets during a blitz in the Kanata area.

The list of violations included 60 speeding tickets, 21 improper mufflers as well as excessive noise, stunt driving, open alcohol and cannabis. We will be out all weekend. Drive safe.#ottnews #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 29, 2020

Police say officers will be out all weekend targeting speeding, aggressive driving and other violations.

In May, Ottawa Police launched "Operation Overwatch" following an increase in speeding infractions and related complaints to police.

"Operation NoiseMaker" was also launched this summer, cracking down on unnecessary noise from vehicles on Ottawa's roads.

On Thursday evening, police issued eight stunt driving charges and 47 Provincial Offence Notices for violations in Ottawa.