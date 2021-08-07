OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have closed a section of Baseline Road in Ottawa's west end for an investigation.

Several police cruisers are parked along Baseline Road, between Merivale Road and Cordova Street, as part of the investigation.

A police spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa officers were investigating a barricaded person inside a home.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

