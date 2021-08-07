Advertisement
Ottawa police investigation closes a section of Baseline Road
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 4:25PM EDT
Ottawa police conducting an operation on Baseline Road on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Mike Mersereau/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have closed a section of Baseline Road in Ottawa's west end for an investigation.
Several police cruisers are parked along Baseline Road, between Merivale Road and Cordova Street, as part of the investigation.
A police spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa officers were investigating a barricaded person inside a home.
Baseline Road is closed between Merivale Road and Cordova Street.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
