Ottawa police investigating two-vehicle crash in west end

A motorcyclist is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Huntmar Drive and March Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the man driving the motorcycle was transported to hospital in stable condition. The injuries include a fractured wrist and lacerations.

Huntmar Drive is closed to northbound traffic at Margaret Anne Drive, while March Road is closed between Margaret Anne Drive and Marchvale Drive.