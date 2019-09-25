Ottawa Police investigating suspicious death in Bells Corners
Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Forester Cres. Sept. 25, 2019.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:12AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 10:09AM EDT
Ottawa Police say the Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death.
Police say a 911 call came in from the Forester Cres. area of Bells Corners at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. The call was for a man with injuries, but police say he died at the scene a short time later.
No other details have been provided at this time.
