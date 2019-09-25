

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say the Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death.

Police say a 911 call came in from the Forester Cres. area of Bells Corners at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. The call was for a man with injuries, but police say he died at the scene a short time later.

No other details have been provided at this time.

More to come…