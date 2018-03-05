

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Ottawa man in the parking lot of Billings Bridge Mall.

Officers were called to the mall around 10 p.m. Sunday evening for a suspicious incident complaint. One man was found suffering from undisclosed injuries. Police say the investigation led officers to a parked vehicle, where a man was found suffering from fatal stabbing injuries.

The victim has been identified as Kalen Bryan-Bradley.

Several police vehicles surrounded a parked vehicle in the parking lot by the Walmart. A tarp was covering the driver-side window of the vehicle overnight.

Two people are in custody, but no charges have been laid.

This is Ottawa's seventh homicide of 2018.