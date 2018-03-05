Ottawa Police investigating Sunday evening stabbing death
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 2:50AM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 5, 2018 10:10AM EST
Ottawa Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Ottawa man in the parking lot of Billings Bridge Mall.
Officers were called to the mall around 10 p.m. Sunday evening for a suspicious incident complaint. One man was found suffering from undisclosed injuries. Police say the investigation led officers to a parked vehicle, where a man was found suffering from fatal stabbing injuries.
The victim has been identified as Kalen Bryan-Bradley.
Several police vehicles surrounded a parked vehicle in the parking lot by the Walmart. A tarp was covering the driver-side window of the vehicle overnight.
Two people are in custody, but no charges have been laid.
This is Ottawa's seventh homicide of 2018.