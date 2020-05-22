Ottawa Police investigating 'sudden' death at Overbrook high-rise
Published Friday, May 22, 2020 6:48AM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 22, 2020 10:17AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police homicide unit is investigating what they're calling a "sudden death" at an Ottawa Community Housing high-rise in Overbrook.
Officers were called to 251 Donald Street at around 1:20 a.m. Friday, where a body was discovered.
Police are not commenting on the victim's age or sex and have not released a cause of death, saying the investigation is still in its very early stages.
No arrests have been made.
As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, Ottawa Police said homicide detectives remained at the scene and suspicion had not been ruled out.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.