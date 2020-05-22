OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police homicide unit is investigating what they're calling a "sudden death" at an Ottawa Community Housing high-rise in Overbrook.

Officers were called to 251 Donald Street at around 1:20 a.m. Friday, where a body was discovered.

Police are not commenting on the victim's age or sex and have not released a cause of death, saying the investigation is still in its very early stages.

No arrests have been made.

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, Ottawa Police said homicide detectives remained at the scene and suspicion had not been ruled out.

At approximately 1:30 am, OPS responded to a call in the 200 block of Donald Street. the Homicide Unit is investigating this sudden death. No further information available at this time.#ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 22, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.