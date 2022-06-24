Ottawa police investigating stabbing in Overbrook

A man is being treated for non-life threatening stab wounds following a late morning stabbing in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a stabbing in the area of Donald Street and Quill Street at approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics say an adult male was treated on the scene for stab wounds, and transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

One person has been arrested by responding Ottawa police officers.

"You will see an increased police presence until the scene is cleared," police said on Twitter.