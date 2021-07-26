Advertisement
Ottawa police investigating stabbing death of 19-year-old man in Centretown
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man following a double-stabbing in Centretown.
The stabbing occurred in the area of Metcalfe and Albert streets at approximately 8:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say officers located two victims with stab wounds.
Eric Hewer, 19, died from his injuries in hospital.
The second victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
This is the 12th homicide of 2021 in Ottawa.
Last Thursday, Christopher Avery Houghton, 25, of Ottawa died after being stabbed in a home on Sherry Lane.
