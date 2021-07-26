OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man following a double-stabbing in Centretown.

The stabbing occurred in the area of Metcalfe and Albert streets at approximately 8:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say officers located two victims with stab wounds.

Eric Hewer, 19, died from his injuries in hospital.

The second victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is the 12th homicide of 2021 in Ottawa.

Last Thursday, Christopher Avery Houghton, 25, of Ottawa died after being stabbed in a home on Sherry Lane.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit investigating the stabbing death of a man near the corner of Metcalfe Ave. and Albert St at about 8:45 pm. tonight. A second person was also injured and taken to hospital. @OttawaPolice — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) July 27, 2021

There will be road closures in the area Metcalfe street between Slater and Queen for a Police Operation please avoid the area. #ottawapolice — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) July 27, 2021

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will update the story as more information becomes available.