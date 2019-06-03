Ottawa Police investigating shots fired in Centretown
A file image from a crime scene in Ottawa is seen.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 8:44AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2019 9:20AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Centretown.
Police say shell casings were found in the area of Catherine St. and Percy St. after a report of gunfire was called in at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
No one has been reported hurt.
It appears a home was targeted.
Police say no arrests have been made. The investigation continues.