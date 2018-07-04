

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police confirm they are investigating reports of shots being fired at a home in the south end.

Police say a call came in late Tuesday night from Des Mesanges Drive.

One of the residents told CTV Ottawa by phone that seven shots were fired.

Ottawa Police say the investigation led to the 2500 block of Bank Street, just east of Albion, where several shell casings were found.

No one has been reported hurt.

No arrests have been made.