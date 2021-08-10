OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating a shooting along Kilborn Avenue east of Alta Vista.

The Guns and Gangs Unit says officers were called to a stretch of Kilborn between Playfair Drive and Virginia Drive at around 6 p.m. Monday on reports of gunshots. Some shell casings were found at the scene.

A short time later, a 22-year-old man was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe he was a victim of this shooting.

The man's injuries are serious but he is expected to survive.

Investigators are now looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.