

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say they're investigating a shooting at a Dumarier Avenue residence from early Saturday morning.

They say they were called to the 3000-block of Dumarier in the west end around 4:00 a.m. on reports of a gun shot. No one with injuries was located.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at the home and found bullet casings and fragments.

No suspects are in custody, but police say the investigation is ongoing and they would like to speak to any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Investigations Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).