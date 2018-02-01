

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit has one person in custody following reports of gunshots in the Overbrook neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Queen Mary Street and Lola Street at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A male suspect was arrested about two blocks away a short time after the shooting. A witness to the arrest tells CTV News she could see that a gun had been seized.

There are no reports of injuries.

There have been 14 reports of shootings in Ottawa since January 1, 2018.

With files from CTV’s Megan Shaw.