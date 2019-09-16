

Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating reports of an early morning shooting over the weekend.

Police say they received several 9-1-1 calls at around 3:50a.m on Saturday of a shooting on Lorry Greenberg Dr.

When they arrived, officers say they found shell casings in the area.

No suspects have been located and there are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Ottawa Police say there have been 52 shooting investigations so far this year.