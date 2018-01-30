

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Ottawa's west-end at this hour. Police received a call around 7 a.m. regarding white supremicist logos written on the Jami Omar Mosque on Old Richmond Road in Bells Corners.

The mosque is across from Seyton Drive, the same street where earlier this month, a teenage pedestrian was struck and killed. A week later, a shooting blocks away.

The investigation at the Jami Omar Mosque comes just one day after Canadians reflected on the one-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting. Six men were killed, more than a dozen injured when a lone gunman stormed the Islamic Cultural Centre one year ago.